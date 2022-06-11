HM Payson & Co. Has $8.26 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.14.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.25. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

