HM Payson & Co. Has $3.23 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,792. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

