HM Payson & Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,010,000 after acquiring an additional 278,866 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7,835.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after acquiring an additional 262,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.74.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $119.94 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

