HM Payson & Co. Buys 310 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $899.46.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $696.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $721.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $849.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $926.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

