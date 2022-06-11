HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $205.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.66 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

