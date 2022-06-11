High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 6,998 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,891.37. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at C$86,891.37.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.34.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$355.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

