Henrik Werdelin Acquires 16,850 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director Henrik Werdelin acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $28,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,703.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BARK opened at $1.58 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BARK by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 830,317 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of BARK by 27,905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 3,013,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BARK by 27,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,854,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

