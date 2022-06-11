HempCoin (THC) Hits Market Capitalization of $515,312.23

HempCoin (THC) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $515,312.23 and $37.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,387.83 or 0.99754461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026434 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000946 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,429,305 coins and its circulating supply is 266,294,155 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

