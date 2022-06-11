Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

MOMO opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $831.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hello Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the third quarter worth about $8,262,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

