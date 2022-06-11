Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.95.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.
About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.