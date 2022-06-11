HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VBK stock opened at $205.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

