HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
VBK stock opened at $205.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.