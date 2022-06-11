HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,584,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

