HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

NYSE:RNR opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.