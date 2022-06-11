HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

