HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,105,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,424 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 224,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

