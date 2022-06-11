HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

ABT opened at $109.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

