HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 1,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,189,000 after buying an additional 330,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after buying an additional 395,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after buying an additional 214,761 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

