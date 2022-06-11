HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,139 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

NYSE WM opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

