HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,222 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,222 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.