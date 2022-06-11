HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,222 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,222 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.
NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.