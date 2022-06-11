Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 34,300 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. CDK Global accounts for 1.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of CDK Global worth $31,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.71%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

