Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up about 3.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.85% of Change Healthcare worth $56,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,626,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

