Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $29.62 million and $66,360.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,587.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.11 or 0.05390868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00556428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00581452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00063980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 498,464,316 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

