Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.89.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 17.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.