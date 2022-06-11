Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $58.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

