Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $313.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.87. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $563,555.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,478.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

