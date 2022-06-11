Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires $51,300.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,048.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel acquired 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12.

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

