Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the highest is $15.70 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $13.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $63.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $68.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBNH shares. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

