GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.
EAF stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
