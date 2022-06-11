GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

EAF stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

