Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

