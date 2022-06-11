Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $19.10 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 388,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

