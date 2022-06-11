Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 710 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.90) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLEN. Barclays raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.27) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 581 ($7.28).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 505.50 ($6.33) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 446.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.87).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

