Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.90

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.90 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 26607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,935.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.878 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

