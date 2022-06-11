Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

