Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. 16,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,014,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Geron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Geron by 1,890.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,159,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

