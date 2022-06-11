Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

NYSE:GCO opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. Genesco has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $750.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

