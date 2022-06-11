Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $175,673.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

