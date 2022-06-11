Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 5.5%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.80 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.75). Approximately 384,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 462,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.30 ($0.79).

FCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The firm has a market cap of £209.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.01.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.