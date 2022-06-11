FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FCEL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.