Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

