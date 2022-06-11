Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.