FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLYLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.