FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

