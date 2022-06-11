Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,563.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14,433.33.

PDYPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($194.24) to £138 ($172.93) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($200.38) to £126 ($157.89) in a report on Thursday.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.