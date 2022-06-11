Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,978 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

