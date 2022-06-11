Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 11,471 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 218.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average of $241.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.