Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after purchasing an additional 215,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $196.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.89 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

