Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $126.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

