Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 5,439 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

