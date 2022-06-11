First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.45. 1,754,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,729,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 99.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

