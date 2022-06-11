First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23. 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

