First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,639,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

SCHW opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

